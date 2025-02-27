It felt like old times when Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant teamed back up with Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry with Team USA. In a conversation where Warriors veteran Draymond Green gave Durant his flowers for creating the best era of NBA basketball, Kevin reminisced about competing with his former Golden State teammate, Curry, in the 2024 Olympics. It put a smile on his face, which confused some fans.

After Durant’s unwillingness to reunite with the Warriors in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline was reportedly sabotaged, his fond memories of rejoining Curry with Team USA proplexed fans in the Bay. Durant shared what last summer was like at the 2024 Olympics, per The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“When I got back on the floor with Steph as a teammate in those first few games, it was like nonverbal,” Durant said. “Because you know there’s a certain that you have to play with Steph. He’s giving the ball up, knowing I’m finding him off this pindown, make sure you look for me. And a lot of dudes on Team USA didn’t quite understand that. So, when I would get in the game, I was like, ‘Let me see what he’s about to do real quick.’

“Because if he give this up, he’s going to run around somewhere trying to get open. I felt like I was the only one on the court that knew what he was thinking. That’s when all those years of playing together and watching film together, figuring s*** out [came back]. That was cool to feel again.”

After a shooting slump in the group stage, Stephen Curry went off in the games that led Team USA to a gold medal.

“Then, obviously, those last two games — that s*** was ridiculous, bro,” Durant added. “He made nine threes in that game against Serbia. And then, what he did against France; those last few shots. It was just perfect. You can tell he wanted that Olympic moment. That was crazy, something he will always remember.”

Expand Tweet

Draymond Green on Kevin Durant’s impact on the Warriors

Warriors Draymond Green complimented Kevin Durant in a big way. For Green, Durant’s decision to join the Warriors led to back-to-back championships and to what Draymond calls the best era in NBA history.

“You coming to the Warriors elevated so much to where that’s why it became that,” Green said. “We’d never really experience the era of basketball we experienced had you not come to the Warriors. That’s actually what elevated the game.”

Durant and the Warriors went back-to-back against the Cavs in the 2018 NBA Finals.