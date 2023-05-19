The long-awaited sequel to Good Burger finally has some production updates thanks to TMZ. The popular film will be getting a sequel with OG stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

TMZ shared exclusive images from the set of the forthcoming Good Burger sequel that shows an abandoned Friendly’s restaurant in North Providence, RI being transformed into the iconic diner from the first film. According to the report, the diner was initially painted red but was changed about two weeks ago.

This news comes as the production has begun filming. TMZ reported that they have been shooting this week including a scene involving the graffiti wall seen in the report.

Good Burger was a slacker comedy film written by Dan Schneider, Kevin Kopelow, and Heath Seifert and directed by Brian Robbins. It was conceived out of the comedy sketch of the same name in the Nickelodeon series All That (Mitchell was in that sketch). The film managed to gross $23.7 million during its theatrical run, which was enough to garner a sequel (even if it’s coming 26 years later).

Kenan Thompson, who has gained substantial recognition thanks to the carrying he has done on Saturday Night Live in recent years, actually appeared in a variety of Nickelodeon shows including All That, Kenan & Kel, The Amanda Show, and more.

Kel Mitchell has not done a lot of film acting in recent years — his latest roles came in 2011’s Battle of Los Angeles and 2013’s Caught on Tape — but he’s been heavily featured on the television side.

Good Burger 2 will be released on Paramount+ later this year.