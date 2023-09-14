Disney+ just dropped the series trailer for its much-anticipated new adaptation of the R.L. Stine Goosebumps novels, and it definitely ups the scare factor for the streamer. Looks like the show aims to intentionally push boundaries for the Disney brand, while also quite consciously emulating the Stranger Things formula.

With Travis Scott's apropos tune Goosebumps playing in the background, the trailer centers on five teens — played by Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig and Will Price — who, according to the show's description, “embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.”

Complicating matters is the fact that Justin Long, the town's new English teacher, has moved into the old haunted Biddle house, which leads to him unfortunately inhaling a big waft of ghost kid that turns Long evil and sets the drama in motion (evidently Long is about as good as dodging dark spirits as he is wrenches).

The latest Goosebumps TV adaptation was developed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Muppets director Nicholas Stoller, along with Rob Letterman, who directed the first Goosebumps movie. Other executive producers of the series include Hilary Winston, Neal H. Moritz, Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Erin O’Malley and Kevin Murphy.

Goosebumps will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, October 13th (when else?) with five episodes. In addition, the first two episodes will run on the Disney cable outlet Freeform as part of its 31 Days of Halloween campaign.