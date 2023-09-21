Renowned chef Gordon Ramsay will host a new Fox television show ‘Idiot Sandwich,' after his viral meme. The show's title draws its inspiration from one of Ramsay's most iconic and meme-worthy moments.

In this memorable incident, he humorously placed slices of bread on either side of Julie Chen Moonves' face while shouting, “What are you?” To which she promptly responded, “An idiot sandwich!” This comical exchange, with over 13 million views on YouTube, has been a viral sensation.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Ramsay clarifies that it originated as a parody skit on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden' in 2015.

And for nearly a decade, the “idiot sandwich” meme has remained a prominent part of Ramsay's public persona. According to Ramsay, “Wherever I go, there's some young kid somewhere that wants to be called ‘idiot sandwich.'”

Gordon Ramsay's forthcoming show, ‘Idiot Sandwich,' will take place in Las Vegas and welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds. The best part is there's no need to be a chef to apply.

RECOMMENDED Inside Gordon Ramsay’s $3.6 million home, with photos Spencer See · 3 months ago

Ramsay himself shared details of the application process on his Instagram Story, challenging potential contestants to prove their “idiot sandwich” credentials live on the show. The winner will earn a cash prize and a coveted title of “Gordon Ramsay's Idiot Sandwich.”

Despite this fiery persona, Ramsay reveals he's a softie when it comes to his five children. Each pursued diverse careers, ranging from a Royal Marine commando to a police officer and a fashion enthusiast.

Gordon Ramsay's show ‘Idiot Sandwich' after his meme will begin filming in November.