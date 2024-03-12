The New York Jets didn’t dive into the deep end of the pool on the opening day of 2024 NFL free agency Monday. But the Jets did get some important business done with four less splashy moves.
Their business day opened when the Jets re-signed kicker Greg Zuerlein to a two-year deal and safety Chuck Clark to a one-year contract and added depth corner Isaiah Oliver.
Later in the day, Gang Green filled a hold on its offensive line by signing guard John Simpson and another on its defensive line by bringing in defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Finally, the Jets landed a veteran quarterback to back up Aaron Rodgers, when they signed Tyrod Taylor.
There's more work to be done but let’s examine what the Jets have accomplished, so far, this offseason.
Grading every Jets signing on opening day of NFL free agency
Greg Zuerlein – K – Re-signed to two-year, $8.4 million contract
This was a move the Jets had to make. After years of instability at the position and cycling through multiple kickers each season, the Jets have an incredibly efficient veteran kicker in Zuerlein. Re-signing their most consistent offensive performer the past two seasons was an offseason priority.
The 36-year-old was nearly perfect last season, drilling 35-of-38 field goals, a whopping 92.1 percent success rate. He was 5 of 6 from 50+ yards and set the Jets record for longest field goal with a 60-yard boot in 2022 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Grade: A
Tyrod Taylor – QB – Agreed to two-year, $18 million contract
Once Gardner Minshew and Jacoby Brissett came off the free agency board, it appeared that Taylor was likely the best fit to land with the Jets. And that’s what happened late Monday night.
Taylor is 35, a quality veteran backup at this stage of his career. He can also ably fill in as a starter, something the Jets could have used last season when Rodgers sustained a season-ending ruptured Achilles and turned to Zach Wilson. Not having a stable quality backup quarterback probably cost the Jets a playoff berth in 2023. And the Jets are now looking to trade Wilson.
Last season, Taylor filled in for the injured Daniel Jones and started five games for the Giants, throwing for five touchdowns and leading them to a 2-3 record before sustaining cracked ribs against, ironically, the Jets. Taylor also had a concussion in 2022, so there are injury concerns here with an older QB.
Taylor is not the perfect choice nor a sexy one. But he’s a solid major upgrade to serve as Rodgers’ backup this season and next.
Grade: B
Chuck Clark – S – Re-signed to one-year contract (no financial terms disclosed)
One of the most durable players in the League was acquired by the Jets last offseason and, of course, tore up his knee and missed the entire season. That is so Jets.
Clark is healthy now and expected to replace Jordan Whitehead as a starter at safety. He’s a well-respected veteran and on-field leader, who’s a quality tackler (87.3 grade in 2022 with the Ravens, per PFF).
Grade: B
Isaiah Oliver – CB – Signed one-year contract (no financial terms disclosed)
Released by the 49ers on Feb. 23, Oliver is a versatile corner, who will replace Bryce Hall as the top backup at the position. The 27-year-old was benched in the Super Bowl, though he did play on special teams, so that raises some eyebrows.
Should be a good backup behind the elite threesome of Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II and as a special teams contributor.
Grade: B
Javon Kinlaw – DT – Agreed to one-year contract (financial terms unknown)
Jets coach Robert Saleh knows Kinlaw from his days as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator when the defensive tackle was a first-round pick in 2020. Injuries stunted his growth as an NFL player, but he played all 20 games for the Niners this past season (including three in the playoffs), getting in on 44 percent of their snaps.
Kinlaw had 3.5 sacks, six QB hits and a 70.3 pass-rushing grade, per PFF. However, he also had a miserable 31.3 grade against the run. But the 26-year-old should be an intriguing option in the Jets rotation, possibly replacing veteran free agent Solomon Thomas.
Grade: B-
John Simpson – G – Agreed to two-year, $18 million contract
Jets general manager Joe Douglas typically prefers bypassing big-name offensive lineman to sign bargains in free agency. It typically hasn’t worked well. Douglas better hope his luck changes with Simpson, a late bloomer who started all 19 games (including two in the postseason) for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.
Pro Football Focus had Simpson allowing only one sack last season, though he did commit 11 penalties in 1,118 snaps played. Run-blocking is the supposed forte for the 6-foot-4, 330-pound behemoth, but PFF graded him 56.9 in that area last season.
Simpson will replace Laken Tomlinson and start at left guard.
Grade: C+