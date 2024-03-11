The Detroit Lions will continue to have guard Graham Glasgow on their offensive line after the two sides agreed on a three-year extension, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
“Lions are re-signing guard Graham Glasgow to a 3-year, $20 million deal that includes $9.5 million guaranteed, per source.”
Glasgow was about to hit the NFL free agency this year, but the Lions ultimately decided to keep in him in the fold to be part of Jared Goff's protection unit. The Lions signed Glasgow to a one-year deal in 2023 worth $2.75 million less than a week after he got released by the Denver Broncos.
Glasgow started his career in the NFL with the Lions when he got selected by Detroit in the third round (95th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played for the Lions during his first four seasons in the league before signing a four-year deal with the Broncos in 2020.
The 31-year-old Glasgow, who played college football for the Michigan Wolverines, was among the best players on the Lions' offensive line in 2023 when he received a 75.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He also had a 56.2 pass-blocking rating and an 82.1 for his run-blocking. In the same year, Glasgow appeared in 17 games with 15 starts, playing 90 percent of offensive snaps and 16 percent of special teams snaps. He got called for a total of four penalties, including a holding and a couple of false starts.
The Lions were fourth in the league in 2023 with a 5.03 percent offensive sack rate and fifth in terms of rushing yards per carry (4.6).