NFL Free Agency kicked off on Monday with the start of the “legal tampering” period. There has been a flurry of moves around the league, and the Denver Broncos have been one of the more active teams. They’ve made a ton of changes this offseason, including hiring Sean Payton as their head coach.

Denver is trying to get Russell Wilson return to being the star quarterback he was with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson’s first season with the Broncos did not go well, as the team missed the playoffs after going 5-12. Wilson threw for 3,524 yards, along with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He only completed 60.2 percent of his passes, which was a career low.

Bringing in Payton, an offensive guru, should help Wilson and the Broncos’ offense improve. However, there was still more work to do, as they needed to add more personnel. Protecting Wilson is an important part of getting the offense on track, and that’s exactly what Denver did on Day 1 of free agency. They signed one of the top right tackles on the market in Mike McGlinchey and brought in an offensive guard in Ben Powers.

These additions will give Wilson more protection and allow him to deliver the ball downfield. With that said, here are the grades for the Broncos’ Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers NFL free agency signings.

Mike McGlinchey

Mike McGlinchey is a solid right tackle, but the Broncos paid him like he was one of the best tackles in the league. There is no doubt he was one of the best right tackles on the free agency market, but it was an overpay.

Denver inked him to a five-year $87.5 million deal with more than $50 million guaranteed. Last season, he allowed six sacks and got 10 penalties. McGlinchey is an upgrade for their offensive line and will be a solid tackle for them. However, he is not a star tackle.

McGlinchey is a good addition to Denver’s offensive line and will be an upgrade for them. He will help them in the run game and protect Wilson. Nonetheless, the amount of money they gave McGlinchey is why this signing earns a low grade for us.

Grade: C+

Ben Powers

Powers is a great addition to Denver’s offensive line to protect Wilson. Powers is an excellent fit in Payton’s system, as the new Denver coach looks for guards who can maul at the line of scrimmage and get to the second level. When a lineman gets to the second or third level, it helps in the run game and on screens. This is a big part of Payton’s scheme, which makes Powers an incredible fit for them.

They signed the former Baltimore Ravens guard to a four-year, $52 million deal, with $28.5 million guaranteed. While it may have been more than Powers’ market was expected to be, it’s hard to find a quality player that could do well in the Broncos’ system. This makes it a worthwhile signing.

Grade: B

The Broncos have retooled their offensive line as they reformulate their roster. Wilson’s first year with Denver was abysmal, and they are doing everything they can to avoid a repeat of last season. Bringing in an experienced and great head coach like Payton will be a huge factor in their play this 2023. Adding two pieces to the offensive line with Powers and McGlinchey is very beneficial, even if they overpaid.