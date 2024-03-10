The Green Bay Packers could be making a roster move to bring Xavier McKinney over from the New York Giants. McKinney has been in the NFL since 2020 and played for the Giants for four seasons before becoming a free agent this season. If he does end up in Green Bay, he would be reunited with one of his Alabama football coaches.
Derrick Ansley was the defensive backs coach for Xavier McKinney when he played football for Alabama in college. Now, Ansley is the pass game coordinator for the Packers, and there's a chance that him and McKinney could reunite in Green Bay.
“It’s been a while since I talked to him actually,” McKinney said during an appearance on Up and Adams. I” talked to him when he was with the Chargers (as defensive coordinator). This was like a couple of years ago, but we went out there and played them. I talked to him out on the field. But I haven’t talked to him outside of that.”
It's been awhile since McKinney and Derrick Ansley have talked. In fact, it took McKinney a long time before he heard that Ansley had moved on from the Los Angeles Chargers and made the move over to the Packers.
“I actually didn’t even know that he was there,” McKinney said. “I thought he was still with the Chargers, so when I actually saw that news and heard that news, I was kind of intrigued a little bit because I had no clue that he was there.”
We'll see where McKinney ends up playing next season, but it would be cool to see him on the Packers and back with his college DBs coach.