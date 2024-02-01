Oh Captain, my Captain, please use Dispel.

The Captain is the first playable character that players will unlock in the recently released Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and is the main character of the story. This Jack of All Trades, Master Of None is the authority in flexibility, and is a great addition to any Skyfarer team. If you are interested in using them, then you're in luck. In this guide, we will teach you everything you need to know about the Captain, from their skills to their weapons and build in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Captain Guide

A reliable leader who excels at close range with one-handed swords. Can learn a variety of skills to fill any gaps in your party setup.

The Captain is perhaps the most versatile character in the game, as he has skills for all occasions. He can heal allies and buff them, or he can deal damage to foes and debuff them. If your party is missing anything, The Captain will be able to fill in that gap. The player is also free to switch between the two Captains at any point in the game. This is just for aesthetic purposes, as both Captains play the same.

The Captain's gameplay revolves around Arts Level. Whenever the Captain completes a Combo, their Arts Level goes up, up to Level 4. The Captain's various skills have stronger effects and/or last longer depending on how high their Arts Level is. After using a Skill, the Captain's Arts Level goes down, and the player has to build it up again.

Now that we're done with that, let's dive into our builds for the Captain in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, including what weapons and skills to get.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Captain Build

As mentioned above, the Captain is a very versatile unit. They can fit any role, and can easily adjust to what the party needs. Here are some roles that the captain can take.

Tank Captain Build

Weapon – Partenza or Sword of Eos

Skills – Rain of Arrows, Miserable Mist, Phalanx, Substitute

Sigils – Health, Stamina, Aegis, Garrison, Improved Guard Regen

This build is meant to make the Captain as unkillable as possible while making sure that the enemy cannot deal much damage to both the Captain and the team. Remember to use Phalanx and Substitute at high Arts Levels to improve their Defense capabilities. Rain of Arrows and Miserable Mist are there to make sure that the enemy's ATK gets lowered, which means less damage to the team and to the Captain.

Debuffer Captain Build

Weapon – Sword of Eos or Durandal

Skills – Rain of Arrows, Armor Break, Miserable Mist, Overdrive Surge

Sigils – Health, Attack, Injury to Insult, Quick Cooldown

This build has two purposes. The first is to continuously apply debuffs on the enemy. As some debuffs don't stack, it's important to stagger them to make sure that the enemy always has a debuff on them. That way, you can also build your Arts Level up to 4, which will allow you to use your skills at their strongest. The second is that it allows you to Stun opponents faster. If you have Durandal and Overdrive Surge equipped, you can quickly Stun an enemy, which allows your team to carry out Linked Attacks. It also, well, Stuns them for a bit, which allows your team to dish out a lot of damage.

DPS Captain Build

Weapon – Sword of Eos or Albacore Blade

Skills – Armor Break, Rage, Miserable Mist, Decimate

Sigils – Attack, Critical Rate/Combo Booster (if using the Albacore Blade), Critical Damage, Stamina

This build increases the overall damage output of the Captain. Sword of Eos and Albacore Blade are both good for this, as they increase the Attack or the Critical Rate of the Captain respectively. The build revolves around allowing the Captain to constantly dish out strong-hitting Critical attacks. Use Rage first, then Armor Break, and then build your Arts Level to do a powerful Decimate. Repeat with Miserable Mist once the DEF down from Armor Break is gone.

Burst Assassin Captain Build

Weapon – Ultima Sword

Skills – Rage, Armor Break, Miserable Mist, Overdrive Surge

Sigils – Break Assassin, Attack, Critical Damage, Exploiter

This build excels in making sure you deal as much damage as possible during a very short amount of time, specifically when the enemy enters Break. Once the enemy enters break, quickly use Rage, then Armor Break, then Miserable Mist, and finally, Overdrive Surge to deal a lot of damage. If the enemy is still on Break after the combo, continue attacking it, ideally from behind.

That's it for our weapons and skills build guide for the Captain in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.