After going 3-1 to start the season, the Green Bay Packers have been slumping, losing three in a row against teams they should have beaten. Entering Week 8, they face a really strong Buffalo Bills squad on the road. A win here is improbable, but if the Packers can spring an upset, they can put some distance between themselves and the Bears in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 8 predictions as they take on the Bills.

The Packers are skidding like nobody expected them to, and of course, they want to put a stop to it. It is not going to be easy, though, as the Bills have been so good this year so far. Recall also that Green Bay lost against the Washington Commanders last Sunday, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing for 194 yards and one touchdown on 23 completions.

Meanwhile, the Bills come into this game fresh off a bye week. Buffalo took care of business against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a 24-20 victory. In that duel, quarterback Josh Allen was dominant. He racked up 329 passing yards, 32 rushing yards, and three touchdowns.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 8 game against the Bills.

Nothing like some 🏈 on a crisp fall day.#GoPackGo https://t.co/qqZIyeN6gs — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 27, 2022

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Aaron Jones goes over 70+ yards total

Packers RB Aaron Jones had only eight runs in Week 7, but he had a team-high nine catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns. The eight carries are certainly concerning, but the 17 total touches are significantly better than what the Packers had been giving back to their star.

The truth is that when Jones is on the field, Green Bay’s offense runs considerably better. Even though the Bills’ ground defense is pretty strong, Jones’ versatility will benefit him as the Packers may use him in a variety of ways.

Take note as well that with Allen Lazard out, Jones will likely see more touches and more targets. This is why we have him recording 70+ yards total for the day.

3. Romeo Doubs becomes WR1

Packers WR Romeo Doubs had a forgettable game against the Commanders in Week 7. He had four targets leading to zero catches and a handful of drops sprinkled in. Doubs even had one play when he was wide open downfield but instead of re-routing, he raced directly into the safety on the opposite side of the field.

What could have been a simple touchdown if the two were thinking the same thing turned out to be an incompletion. Doubs has one score and 50 receiving yards in the previous three games this season.

Those numbers aren’t promising, sure, but with Lazard out and Sammy Watkins questionable, the onus will be Doubs to step up as WR1 for Rodgers. The Packers fans are probably cringing, but this is exactly the kind of opportunity Doubs needs to show what he can really do. As WR1, he should put up 60+ receiving yards.

2. Aaron Rodgers won’t play like an MVP

Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen are two greats. However, so far this year, one is heading upward while the other is trending downward. Keep in mind that Rodgers is already older than many quarterbacks in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean he has nothing left in the tank. Take note as well that he won MVP in 2020 and 2021. While Rodgers is struggling, however, Allen continues to play like he’s ready to snatch that MVP trophy away.

Rodgers will probably have another bad game against the well-rested Bills. He is also entering this game with a thumb injury. That is unlikely to keep Rodgers out, but it will further hamper his already limited production.

Rodgers is coming from a game where he threw for under 200 yards for only the second time this season. Still, he ended up with a 99.0 passer rating and two touchdowns. We will probably see similar numbers in Week 8, with Rodgers going for the low 200s and a rating of just under triple digits.

1. Packers lose badly… like really badly

This is a game that everyone had marked on their schedule before the season began, as two of the finest quarterbacks in the NFL square off. As we’ve already discussed, however, Rodgers is playing his way out of that status. In the first seven weeks, in fact, he had a career-low 228.1 throwing yards per game.

On the other hand, Allen is now leading the MVP race. The fifth-year veteran leads the NFL in passing yards per game with 330.0 and has 17 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. His agility and superior arm strength will be crucial in the Bills’ eighth consecutive home win against the Packers.

The Packers have averaged 17.7 points per game over the previous three games, ranking 21st in the NFL. Over that time, the Bills have averaged 28.3 points per game, ranking seventh in the NFL. Through seven weeks, Buffalo leads the AFC with a 5-1 record, while Green Bay is in the bottom part of the NFC with a 3-4 slate.

The Packers’ problems haven’t always been on defense. In fact, they have yet to allow more than 27 points in a single game. With the loss of Davante Adams, their problem has been the offense’s inability to get going with Rodgers and his playmakers. Buffalo, on the other side, has had an offense and defense that have complemented each other well throughout the season. When Buffalo’s offense hasn’t been at its best, the defense has stepped up, and vice versa.

This will be another dominant display for the Bills. What we once thought was a top-level marquee matchup has been diluted in relevance. We have the Bills winning easily by at least two scores.