It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Green Bay-Drake prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Green Bay-Drake.

The Drake Bulldogs are creating a special season under new coach Ben McCollum. Drake is one of the big stories of the nonconference portion of the college basketball campaign. The Bulldogs are unbeaten and have scored several wins over power conference opponents. Earlier in the season, Drake defeated Miami and Vanderbilt. Earlier this week, Drake went to Kansas City and defeated the Kansas State Wildcats in a wild game. Among the more notable aspects of that game was that it marked Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang's first overtime loss in 13 tries (12-1). Drake showed a ton of toughness to win that game.

Drake bolted out to a 29-9 lead and seemed to have a hammer-lock grip on the contest, but Kansas State came all the way back to not only tie but grab a three-point lead late in regulation. Drake could have allowed the situation to snowball and careen completely out of control, but the Bulldogs were able to rescue themselves late in regulation, force the extra period, and dig deep enough to win. Another special aspect of this Drake win was that three Bulldog players played at least 39 minutes in regulation, all while only two Kansas State players played over 30 minutes in regulation. Kansas State should have had the fresher players in overtime, with a longer rotation and fewer players being overextended. Yet, Drake's core lineup was able to stay the course and play great defense. Kansas State made just one field goal over the final 9.5 minutes of the game — four and a half minutes to end regulation, followed by the five-minute overtime.

Drake is simply very tough, and the Bulldogs seem to have found a great coach, McCollum, to take the baton from Darian DeVries, who took the open head coaching job at West Virginia this past offseason.

Drake hosts a Green Bay team which is known more than anything else for having professional talker Doug Gottlieb as head coach. Gottlieb is continuing to host his shows all while taking on the duties of a head coach. It will be a constant talking point as long as Green Bay struggles. Right now, the Phoenix are going through it, having lost to Michigan Tech, a non-Division I school. We will see what Gottlieb can do against McCollum and a Drake team which are ascendant in these days before Christmas.

Here are the Green Bay-Drake College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Green Bay-Drake Odds

Green Bay: +24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2500

Drake: -24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 143.5 (-105)

Under: 143.5 (-115)

How to Watch Green Bay vs Drake

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Green Bay Will Cover The Spread/Win

Green Bay will be very motivated after the slip-up and loss against Michigan Tech. There will be a lot of determined, hungry players in that locker room waiting to take the court and prove a point. Even if Green Bay loses, it will cover as long as it loses by fewer than 25.

Why Drake Will Cover The Spread/Win

Drake is an excellent team: tough, smart, well-coached, skilled enough to make opponents pay for mistakes, and disciplined enough to not collapse when things are going wrong. The Bulldogs figure to play a steady, consistent game in which they make it hard for Green Bay at every turn. That's what you want in a big favorite. You want to bet on a team which won't allow that 10-0 run in 90 seconds.

Final Green Bay-Drake Prediction & Pick

Drake is a comprehensively better team and should be able to lead by a large margin late in the first half, which would precede taking an even bigger lead in the second half and being able to ultimately cover. Take Drake.

Final Green Bay-Drake Prediction & Pick: Drake -24.5