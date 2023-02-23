The Memphis Grizzlies are aiming for no less than an NBA championship this season. They currently have the second-best win-loss record in the Western Conference, but they have also lost six of their last 10 games. They are still led by superstar Ja Morant, though his shooting splits have dipped a little bit this season. What’s next for the Grizzlies? Here are some bold Grizzlies predictions for the rest of their season after the 2023 NBA All-Star Break.

Currently occupying the second position in the Western Conference standings, the Grizzlies have a three-game lead over the Sacramento Kings who sit in third place. However, Memphis has been facing a rough patch lately. In fact, they are currently experiencing their first losing month of the season. In February, Memphis carries a 3-4 win-loss slate. They even lost to the likes of the Blazers and Raptors.

Looking ahead, the Grizzlies have a clear objective for the remaining 25 games of the season. That is to regain their previous level of performance. However, this will prove to be a daunting task in what Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins describes as one of the most fiercely contested seasons to date. In fact, seeds three through twelve in the Western Conference are separated by only four and a half games. How crazy is that, right? Additionally, the team will be facing off against the league’s two top big men, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, this week.

Furthermore, the Grizzlies will have to regain their winning form without their starting center Steven Adams. Take note that he has been sidelined since January 22 due to a knee injury. Although Adams averages only eight points and 11 rebounds, his statistics do not accurately reflect his value to the team. As such, his absence has been and will continue to be keenly felt. Jenkins stated that Adams has not yet participated in five-on-five practice and will not play in Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now, let’s look at our Grizzlies bold predictions for the rest of their season.

4. Grizzlies slip to No. 3 in the West

The writing seems to be on the wall. Remember that the Grizzlies didn’t exactly load up at the trade deadline. They also will still likely miss leading rebounder Steven Adams for a chunk of time. Additionally, the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and Dallas Mavericks all got deeper. All three plus a youthful Kings squad will be very happy to supplant the Grizzlies near the top of the West. And that’s exactly what will happen. We have the Suns surging upwards to eventually steal Memphis’ No. 2 spot in the conference. The Grizzlies will still finish ahead of the Kings, Clippers, and Mavs, but they’ll fall to the third seed when playoffs begin.

3. Jaren Jackson Jr.’s production picks up in the playoffs

In Adams’ continued absence, we expect All-Star big man and league-leading shot-blocker Jaren Jackson Jr. to become a nightly double-double threat. Right now, he’s norming around 17 points and 7 rebounds per game. He has to raise that to around 18 and 8 as the Grizzlies try to keep first-round homecourt advantage in the playoffs. Needless to say, his production will also be crucial in the postseason. We have faith, though, that the 23-year-old will be even better when the playoffs begin. Don’t be shocked if becomes a legit 20-10 guy for the Grizzlies then.

2. Ja Morant falls short of an All-NBA spot

Everyone loves Ja Morant. His numbers continue to be elite. He’s the best player on the second-best West team right now. That said, Morant has so much competition in his position. Guys like Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving are all elite PGs like Morant. And then we have superstar SGs like Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker, Jaylen Brown, and Anthony Edwards. All of them will compete with Morant for just six All-NBA spots by the season’s end. Unless the Grizzlies actually remain a top two team in the West, we don’t see Morant returning to the All-NBA Team this season.

1. Grizzlies lose in the second round

Memphis is going to be a dark horse title contender in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They’re not favorites, but they are contenders. Having said that, the two teams who will face off in the Western Conference Finals are going to be the Nuggets and Suns. The Grizzlies will finish third in the West and face maybe the Mavs or Kings in the first round. Memphis will then advance and then face probably the Suns in the second round. We have this series going seven games, but the Grizzlies will falter and fall by the wayside.