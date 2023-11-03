Can the Grizzlies bounce back from their 0-5 start and genuinely compete for the NBA In-Season Tournament crown?

The Memphis Grizzlies, expected by many pundits to remain afloat despite Ja Morant's 25-game absence due to suspension, have been terrible to begin the 2023-24 season. Facing a plethora of absences that stretch far beyond Morant (the Grizzlies have also been missing Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama, and Luke Kennard for much of the year), Memphis is off to a 0-5 start, falling off the pace in a loaded Western Conference in the early goings.

But with the addition of the NBA's inaugural In-Season tournament, the Grizzlies, like 29 other teams, will have a chance to compete for team silverware this season regardless. They will be kicking off the action in Group A of the tournament on Friday, November 3, against the Portland Trail Blazers; along with the Blazers, the Grizzlies will also be facing the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Utah Jazz for the right to advance to the knockout stage.

Each team will play a guaranteed four games, one contest apiece against every member of their group. This will both count as regular-season games and NBA In-Season Tournament contests. Only the top team of the group is guaranteed to advance to the knockout stage. Thus, there will be three teams from each conference to advance to the eight-team, single-elimination quarterfinals stage. Two teams would then round out the proceedings by virtue of qualifying via the wild card — the best non-group winning team.

All NBA In-Season Tournament games, apart from the championship matchup, will count towards a team's regular-season record. (The NBA has adjusted teams' schedules for the sole purpose of accommodating this new tournament.)

Grizzlies' In-Season Tournament Schedule, Opponents, and Bold Predictions

Game 1: Portland Trail Blazers

Friday, November 3

10:00 PM ET

Moda Center

This is perhaps the best chance for the struggling Grizzlies to get their season on track — and along the way, get their push for the NBA In-Season Tournament championship off on the right foot. However, the Blazers, unlike the Grizzlies, have already won a game this season; in fact, they've already won two games, which makes them such a wildcard matchup even for a Grizzlies team that will be entering this contest favored over a rebuilding Blazers outfit.

It's unclear just how much of a factor momentum can play. The Grizzlies are coming off a 24-point beatdown from the Utah Jazz, so it stands to reason that either one of these two things will come to fruition: either Memphis wakes up from their season-long slumber thus far and they clobber the Jazz or they continue to struggle against the Blazers. But with the talent the Grizzlies have at their disposal, expect them to take care of business, earning the first win of their season with a demolition of an inexperienced Portland squad.

Game 2: Utah Jazz

Friday, November 10

9:00 PM ET

FedEx Forum

Prominent members of the Grizzlies organization have said all the right things in recent days, and yet there they were, facing a 33-point halftime deficit against the Jazz on Wednesday night en route to a 133-109 defeat. That game against the Jazz outlined the Grizzlies' problems. Their offense has been stuck in the mud, with Desmond Bane's efforts to prop up the offense going nowhere thanks to the team's dearth of weapons around him. Without Ja Morant to put so much pressure on the rim, the Grizzlies' attack has devolved into barfing up contested shots from the perimeter — something the Jazz exploited.

Still missing Morant when the Jazz come to town, the Grizzlies may have difficulties scoring the ball once again en route to a hard-fought loss.

Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday, November 14

11:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena

A rematch of last season's heated first-round matchup, the Lakers will be hosting the Grizzlies in a game where Memphis would face long odds when it comes to securing a victory. The Purple and Gold, led by LeBron James, always turn up against opposition from which they smell blood in the water, and the Grizzlies are certainly a wounded animal at the moment.

Anthony Davis has also long been a thorn in Jaren Jackson Jr.'s side, effectively neutralizing the Grizzlies' best two-way threat. This game is the Lakers' to lose, barring an unforeseen lack of intensity from a mostly veteran LA team.

Game 4: Phoenix Suns

Friday, November 24

6:00 PM ET

FedEx Forum

The Suns, much like the Grizzlies, have had a few noteworthy absences to begin the 2023-24 season, with Bradley Beal notably dealing with a back injury that may be more serious than initially expected. But with Devin Booker recently having made his return and Kevin Durant still being an elite force at the small forward position, the Grizzlies will have their fair share of difficulties dealing with the boys from the Valley.

However, the Grizzlies should have the physicality to make life difficult for a Suns team that relies more on finesse and perimeter shots, giving them a puncher's chance at a major upset to end their NBA In-Season Tournament life on a high.

Final prediction: Grizzlies go 2-2, fail to make knockout stage