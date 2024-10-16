It's the time of the year when ESPN has released their Top 100 rankings, and everybody finds out if the players are in the right spot. Not only do fans usually have a problem with the rankings, but the players themselves actually don't like where they're ranked at times.

This year, one of those players is Desmond Bane. The Grizzlies guard found out that ESPN ranked him No. 6, and he shared his thoughts, per Grizzlies reporter Drew Hill.

“I saw that one. Jokes, man. It's jokes. We are going to wake them back up though,” Bane said.

Bane also noted that he had a problem with where Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. were ranked. Morant was ranked No. 20, while Jackson was ranked No. 55. The Grizzlies are ready to prove to everybody that they're a better team than people are expecting them to be, and these rankings should fuel them more.

Grizzlies ready to prove the doubters wrong

A lot of people have been low on the Grizzlies coming into the season, and that is mainly the cause of what happened last year. Most of the starting lineup was injured, and they were never able to get into a rhythm. For the past few seasons, the Grizzlies have been a rising team in the league, and they're going to try and prove that they're the same team this season.

Though the Grizzlies are setting out to prove people wrong, Ja Morant was honest about their mindset during Media Day.

“We all feel like we ain’t done s— yet,” said Morant, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Morant only played nine games last season, but he should still be in the conversation for one of the top point guards in the league. Desmond Bane is still a consistent threat from the perimeter, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart are known for their defensive capabilities. Last season, the Grizzlies found a diamond in the rough with GG Jackson II, and once he returns from his foot injury, he'll be a great addition to the team.

Add on that the Grizzlies drafted Zach Edey, and they may have one of more dominant frontcourts in the league this season. The only thing that will stop the Grizzlies this season is injuries, which is easier said than done. If the Grizzlies can put it all together, they can once again be atop the Western Conference.