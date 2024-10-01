Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are currently preparing for the upcoming 2024-25 season, which is slated to begin on October 23. Morant missed the majority of the 2023-24 season with an injury, which, combined with several other injuries, made for a bit of a lost season for the Grizzlies.

However, there is optimism that the Grizzlies can once again reassume there position among the Western Conference's contenders this year with a roster fully healthy and intact.

One person who is putting a lot of pressure on himself and his teammates to perform this year is Morant himself, who recently spoke on media day about his outlook on this upcoming campaign.

“We all feel like we ain’t done s— yet,” said Morant, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Morant would be correct in his assessment.

While the Grizzlies were an exciting young team between 2021 and 2023, the team never actually accomplished much of note in the NBA playoffs besides a second round appearance in the 2022 playoffs, where they were sent home by the Golden State Warriors.

The 2023 season, the last time we saw Memphis healthy, resulted in a six game dismissal by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs despite the Grizzlies being the second seed to the Lakers' seventh.

What is the Grizzlies' ceiling?

On paper, there is quite a bit to like about this Grizzlies squad.

Morant remains one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, capable of carrying a team on his back at times and putting relentless pressure on opposing defenses with his athleticism and explosiveness.

Desmond Bane figures to only improve from his place in the league, which is already one of the better shooting guards in the NBA. And then there's also Marcus Smart, a somewhat forgotten addition who also missed much of last season due to injury but is still just a couple of years removed from his (highly questionable) Defensive Player of the Year win with the Boston Celtics.

Jaren Jackson Jr. remains one of the league's best shot blockers and more unique offensive weapons, capable of torching defenses everywhere from one foot to 25 feet away from the basket.

Combine all of these pieces and a bit of luck on the injury front, and the Grizzlies could once again represent one of the Western Conference's higher seeds this year despite the improvements of the teams around them.

Memphis opens its season on October 23 vs the Utah Jazz.