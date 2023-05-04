Mike George, the agent representing Memphis Grizzlies‘ star Dillon Brooks, took to Twitter to deliver a knockout blow to Shams Charania for spreading false information about the player. George’s tweet came in response to Charania’s report claiming the Grizzlies had decided not to re-sign Brooks under any circumstances.

@ShamsCharania the leader of spreading false news and attacking players. Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind. #weirdo https://t.co/Coj2b0aY6E — Mike George (@MikeGTdot) May 3, 2023

As the NBA Playoffs heat up, so does the tension between players, agents, and reporters. George’s tweet read, “[Shams Charania is] the leader of spreading false news and attacking players. Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind.” The agent’s criticism comes after Charania cited league sources stating that the Grizzlies had informed Dillon Brooks he would not be brought back under any circumstances.

The news came as a shock to many, including ESPN NBA analyst JJ Redick, who discussed the matter on ESPN’s First Take. Redick said, “I’m not sure that the Grizzlies are making Dillon Brooks the scapegoat. But whoever put that language and approved that language in the tweet, yeah, that person wants to make Dillon Brooks the scapegoat.”

The former NBA veteran turned columnist went on to say, ““Is that where we’re at? I’d be willing to bet that language didn’t come from the Grizzlies. This is the problem. It’s agenda-driven media. I have a problem with it!”

Dillon Brooks has recently been in the spotlight due to his comments about LeBron James during the Grizzlies’ first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brooks’ statement that he “poke[s] bears” after Memphis’s Game 2 win caused quite a stir in the basketball world. Despite the controversial remarks, Brooks’ on-court performance was impressive this year and made a significant contribution to the Grizzlies’ season.

However, the Grizzlies’ journey in the playoffs was not without its challenges. Brooks’ ongoing trash talk aimed at LeBron James seemed to backfire as the Lakers eliminated the Grizzlies in Game 6 with a staggering 40-point margin. Brooks was subsequently fined $25,000 for not speaking to the media after Games 3, 4, and 6.

The situation surrounding Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies ultimately remains uncertain. With George’s public rebuttal of Charania’s report, it seems that the truth about Brooks’ future with the team has yet to be officially disclosed.