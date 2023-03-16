Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

During the 2022-23 campaign, the Memphis Grizzlies have continued their ascent into becoming one of the best teams in the league. However, amid their strong performances on the court, their best player, Ja Morant, has found himself in considerable trouble off of it. Morant and the Grizzlies reached quite the low point weeks ago, when the nascent point guard posted an incriminating video of himself on Instagram live brandishing a gun.

While that is a rather unfortunate development for the Grizzlies, it’s not as if they have not tried to steer their players away from off-court trouble. According to Joe Vardon and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Grizzlies have already taken steps to prevent their players from getting into trouble — with, perhaps, more restrictive measures to come in the fallout of the Morant situation.

“There have even been travel measures taken to curtail nightlife habits this season, with the Grizzlies leaving more road cities (especially the glitzier ones, like Miami) immediately after the game instead of staying overnight. Additional accountability measures may follow,” Vardon and Amick wrote.

It’s quite unclear what additional accountability measures the Grizzlies can take without violating their players’ privacy or without putting them on too much of a leash. After all, the Grizzlies have one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, and they will need their freedom to spread their wings to make the most out of their early-to-mid 20s.

One might view these sorts of measures to be rather unfair towards those who don’t get into any sort of trouble off the court. However, given what appears to be a tight-knit Grizzlies group, they could, very well, welcome whatever rules team officials might put in place that could end up helping Ja Morant figure out his off-court disposition.

Whatever the case may be, the Grizzlies will have to lay down ground rules soon enough, with Morant eligible to return to the court on March 20 following his eight-game suspension retroactive to March 5. Morant, who is only 23, has a long career ahead of him — the Grizzlies will hope he doesn’t get into further trouble in the future, and the rules that could come should help in that regard.