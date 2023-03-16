A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Memphis Grizzlies entered Wednesday’s matchup against the Miami Heat riding a three-game winning streak. Dillon Brooks was all business as he headed into the Miami-Dade Arena, and he had a killer outfit to match. Unfortunately for him, the fashion critics on Twitter did not exactly take a liking to his rather questionable fashion statement on Wednesday night.

It’s hard to put into words exactly what the Grizzlies stud was wearing. However, the mean streets of Twitter were unafraid to give it a go:

Wish I didn’t see it — “Black Jesus” (@QkryI) March 15, 2023

He dressed like a Stone Cold Dudley boy — Villain aka Threat (@uHThreaT) March 15, 2023

I have no idea what the temp is outside with this outfit — Jotham the 1st. 🇺🇬 (@JothamKitara) March 16, 2023

When the dog needs to go out and you just throw on whatever is on top of the hamper. — Ken Barnes (@kenjbarnes1) March 15, 2023

This is that truck driver that hit the powerball swag..i dont love it. — Ichabruh Crane (@DChampion813) March 16, 2023

It’s safe to say that NBA Twitter did not appreciate the bold fashion statement from Dillon Brooks here. As always, they went full savage in letting their true feelings known about it.

Brooks’ pregame fit also didn’t do him any favors on the basketball court against the Heat. The Grizzlies ended up getting blown out in this one, 138-119. For his part, Brooks finished with just seven points on 3-of-7 shooting, to go along with two rebounds, an assist, and three turnovers in a forgettable 27 minutes of action.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After this heavy defeat, the Grizzlies are now tied with the Sacramento Kings, who themselves won their game on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls thanks to an epic De’Aaron Fox game-winning triple. Both teams now have an identical 41-27 record, and are both 4.5 games behind the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets.

The Grizzlies, who have yet to confirm when Ja Morant will be allowed to return to play, have a back-to-back set coming up this Friday and Saturday. It’s the San Antonio Spurs first up for them before a highly-anticipated matchup against the defending champs Golden State Warriors the following evening.