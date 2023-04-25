Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Former NBA forward richard jefferson likes the fire and swag that Dillon Brooks brings to the Memphis Grizzlies. However, he definitely didn’t like Brooks’ gesture following their crucial Game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

For those who missed it, Brooks refused to talk to the media after LeBron James and co. took a 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies with a 117-111 win on Monday. The 27-year-old had plenty to say to LA after Memphis tied the series in Game 2, even calling LeBron “old” and noting that he doesn’t “respect someone until he gives me 40.” However, not only was he mum as the Lakers control the series, but he’s now even ignoring reporters.

That didn’t sit well with Jefferson, who called it a “coward” act. After all, it made Brooks look like he’s avoiding the consequences of his actions.

“If you’re not going to talk to the media after two straight games, that to me is cowardice. And I don’t believe either [Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks] are cowards… After talking the talk— you can’t avoid the media,” Jefferson said, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

As Richard Jefferson said it, Dillon Brooks just can’t stop suddenly talking to the media after all the public criticisms and mockery he threw at LeBron James and the Lakers. He talks big and talks trash all the time, but when he knew there would be plenty of criticisms heading his way, he ran away.

Maybe he just really hates the media or he’s opting to stay silent to let his game do the talking come Game 5, but isn’t it too late to be silent now?