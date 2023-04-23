Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Throughout the entire season, Dillon Brooks has been mixing it up with stars across the NBA. In the Memphis Grizzlies playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooks has set his sights on LeBron James. But after James and the Lakers took down Brooks and the Grizzlies, Memphis’ star seems to be changing his tune.

Los Angeles won 111-101 in Game 3, taking a 2-1 series lead. Just 17 seconds after halftime, Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for taking a swing at James’ groin area. Brooks thinks his ejection was more because of his current perception rather than the act itself, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain,” Brooks said. “That just creates another persona on me.”

Brooks took the first shot at James, calling him old and saying he didn’t respect the Lakers star until he, ‘dropped 40 on him.’ James then followed back with a Game 3 victory. James may have only had 25 points, rather than the requisite 40, but it’s clear Brooks’ comments didn’t faze him.

His low blow might have. James went down immediately in pain as Brooks was sent off. Despite the shot, Brooks won’t be suspended for Game 4.

For Dillon Brooks, he believes the media has turned him into a bad guy. The referees are more susceptible to tossing him out because of his new image. While Brooks has been the one running his mouth, he doesn’t think that makes him a dirty player.

Brooks will have another shot at LeBron James in Game 4. If he keeps his blows above the belt, maybe the perception around Brooks will begin to change.