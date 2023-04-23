My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Memphis Grizzlies first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers has created a lot of headlines through three games, and it’s not particularly hard to see why. Easily the biggest headline for this series, though, revolves around Dillon Brooks and his desire to continue to trash talk LeBron James as this series goes on.

Things came to a head in Game 3, with Brooks getting ejected for hitting James in his groin just seconds after the start of the second half. Once again, Brooks has received a lot of criticism for his actions, but one guy who seems to support Brooks is Stephen Jackson. Jackson explained that so many players are scared to stand up to James, so if Brooks wants to challenge him on a nightly basis, he’s all for it.

"I watched a lot of LeBron games. I've seen a lot of guys just let him score, don't even attempt to guard him. So when I see somebody that's willing to take the challenge to make LeBron earn something, I love it." Stephen Jackson on Dillon Brookspic.twitter.com/neSqbJmK78 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

Jackson makes an interesting point here, because in a sense, he’s right. So many players are in awe of James’ and his greatness that they let him walk over them when they play each other. But Brooks appears to be quite the opposite, as he’s let everyone know he doesn’t really care for James, and has been doing his best to pester arguably the greatest player in NBA history.

Brooks has not been suspended for Game 4 of this series after his ejection in Game 3, and you can bet he will be going at James once again when these two teams take the floor on Monday night. While many fans can’t stand Brooks’ antics, it looks like Jackson is part of the minority that is loving it, and he likely can’t wait to see what Brooks has up his sleeve in Game 4.