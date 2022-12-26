By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors don’t like each other. That has been glaringly obvious during and after their second-round series last season. The two biggest talkers on both sides are Dillon Brooks for Memphis and Klay Thompson for Golden State. After an altercation between Brooks and Thompson that resulted in a technical, the Grizzlies star called out the officiating crew, per Drew Hill.

“Refs let it happen. He was doing it all game then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F-cking up calls and putting the wrong guys at the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs.”

There’s definitely some bad blood between the Warriors and Grizzlies, especially after the playoffs last season. Klay Thompson and Dillon Brooks exchanged words indirectly during interviews, as did other players. Time and time again, though, Golden State’s veteran wits have edged out the young bloods of Memphis.

The incident that Dillon Brooks was complaining about happened in the fourth quarter, when Klay Thompson and the Warriors were comfortably ahead. After knocking down a three, Thompson stared down Brooks, resulting in a technical on Klay. Was the taunt unnecessary? Yes, but that just goes to show how much both teams despise each other.

Despite the fiery words and the taunts, it’s clear that both the Warriors and the Grizzlies have respect for each other. Both teams know that the other is just as good as them, and that motivates them further for the year. Their next matchup will surely bring more fireworks.