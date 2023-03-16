A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant finally broke his silence on the gun scandal that has led to an eight-game suspension for him. In fact, according to Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins, the Grizzlies have yet to decide when they will allow their superstar to return even after he serves out his suspension.

Morant’s tell-all with ESPN’s Jalen Rose has garnered all sorts of reactions on Twitter. Unfortunately for the embattled 23-year-old, it sounds like the majority of the keyboard warriors aren’t buying his heartfelt apology:

Nah so you’re snitching now — HollowFrobe (@the_only6) March 15, 2023

temetrius rn : pic.twitter.com/Za54vSjcEO — oracle watch party (@oracleofdabay) March 15, 2023

“That’s not who I am, I don’t condone any type of Violence” pic.twitter.com/4iRbLlLWDX — ☕️ TeaNTea ☕️ (@WHOISJAYWILL) March 15, 2023

It’s not who I am, but I’m brandishing it 🥴 — Teemo (@timoperromotto) March 15, 2023

Didn’t he have some tweet about hollows? 😂 🧢 — Nasser Otutaha (@Nazz_O99) March 15, 2023

Script be like: — Shruti (@JustShrootme) March 15, 2023

I tried to unearth some reactions that were in favor of Morant, but to be honest, there aren’t many out there. The general consensus seems to be that Ja Morant is merely apologizing because it’s what he needs to do right now. The Grizzlies have already said that their young superstar will need to take specific steps before he is able to return, and some folks believe that this public apology is one of them.

At this point, it remains to be seen when Morant will be able to return to the court. When he does, though, you can be sure that he will be playing with a big chip on his shoulder. He will be out there to prove all of his naysayers wrong, and one of the best ways to do that is by balling out — just like he was before this whole scandal went down. In the meantime, though, Grizzlies fans will need to be patient as they await Ja’s comeback.