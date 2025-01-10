Well, Taylor Jenkins said the Memphis Grizzlies (24-14) would be getting funky midway through the 2024-25 NBA season. A lineup of Jaylen Wells, Luke Kennard, Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, and Jay Huff was featured in the fourth quarter of a 119-115 home loss to the Houston Rockets (25-12). Jenkins gave uncharacteristic one-word answers after the battle for second place, mostly addressing poorly timed timeouts and turnovers. However, the near-baffling lineup was an attempt to limit Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s minutes for injury-prevention purposes.

Safe over sorry is sensible but Jenkins was seething after the game. Fortunately, it's a forgivable sin at this point of the season and lessons learned. However, the two-game sample size between these squads is worrisome for Memphis. The Grizzlies are still getting adjusted to Zach Edey‘s 7-foot-4 frame as a passing target. Injuries have killed chemistry-building opportunities as well leading to a near league-worst turnover rate.

Those flaws showed up against the Rockets. Jenkins jogging out a bench unit against Houston's starters did not help Memphis much though. Wells has been wonderful for a second-round rookie but playing point guard is not a specialty. Jay Huff's rebounding is giving the Grizzlies fits as well.

Alperen Sengun (32 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, one block) was unbothered in shooting 60% from the field. He also grabbed five offensive rebounds, dominating Jackson Jr. on the low block and the NBA All-Star Game fan vote. Memphis will get very little reprieve from their new rival. The Grizzlies visit Houston on January 13.

“We've got to play them in four days,” Jenkins noted. “We've got to learn pretty quick.”

That was one of the most detailed postgame press scrum statements Jenkins issued after the defeat. Not much was offered in the terse follow-up replies.

“We've got to be better,” Jenkins stated. “I've got to get better.”

Jenkins was in no mood for moral victories. Jaren Jackson Jr. (34 minutes, 21 points) has been carrying the Grizzlies all season. Ja Morant (29 minutes, 27 points) looked back up to speed in leading the team in scoring versus the Rockets. Yet Memphis is now 11-11 against Western Conference opponents and 5-5 over the past 10 games. The Grizzlies are 2-4 in their most recent six games, all against NBA Playoffs contenders.

Next up is a visit to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Everyone will be focused on the lineups now that Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane have had a game to knock off some injury-related rust.