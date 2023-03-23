A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Ja Morant has finally made his return to action for the Memphis Grizzlies. In his first game back after a nine-game suspension and since the controversial gun incident, Morant came off the bench Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets and fired 17 points, dropped five dimes, and collected five rebounds in 24 minutes of floor duty to help the Grizzlies score a 130-125 win.

Morant must be loving his return from suspension. He even had enough energy left after the game to celebrate with a griddy on his way to the locker room.

Hopefully for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, the star point guard will not be involved in another off-the-court debacle, as the team continues to maintain its focus on playing elite level of basketball. Speaking of which, the Grizzlies did not seem to have much trouble on the court for the most part of Morant’s absence. After missing the first two games during Morant’s time away from the team, the Grizzlies went 6-1 in the next seven games. The Grizzlies already had great momentum as well prior to Morant’s return, as they entered the Houston game on a three-game win streak.

Now that Ja Morant has shaken off the rusts and cleared the cobwebs after long inactivity, he can be expected to return to the starting lineup this coming Friday when the Grizzlies face off with the Rockets again at home. That would also mean that Tyus Jones will head back to his usual backup role on the Grizzlies’ bench following a terrific job of playing in lieu of Morant.