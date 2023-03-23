James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Ja Morant has marked his return from a nine-game suspension with a resounding dunk over KJ Martin in the Memphis Grizzlies’ matchup with the Houston Rockets.

Coming off the bench in his first game since the beginning of the month, the star point guard quickly showed he hasn’t lost a step during his nearly-three-week stint off the court. Morant checked into the game with just over three minutes to go in the first quarter and immediately made an impact, but it was on the first play of the second that he really got fans out of their seats.

Just eight seconds into the quarter, the explosive point guard blew past Jalen Green before rising up for a big jam over Kenyon Martin Jr. The masked Morant was fouled for his troubles, and promptly drained the free throw for his sixth point of the game.

Morant, of course, is returning to the court from a suspension which came after he live streamed himself with a gun at a nightclub earlier in the month. The brain fade brought with it significant repercussions for the 23-year-old, along with his team, who are fighting for the second seed in the Western Conference.

In his absence, however, the Grizzlies performed admirably, winning six of their nine games to maintain their hold on second spot. Clearly, however, Ja Morant is the driving force behind their success. This year he is averaging 27.1 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists, and has helped to make the Grizzlies one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the league.

They might have played well without him, but the Grizz are unequivocally a better team with the human highlight reel on the floor, and as his jam over KJ Martin showed, a much more watchable one, too.