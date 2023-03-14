A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It was revealed on Monday that Ja Morant will continue to be away from the Memphis Grizzlies now that he’s entering a counseling program in Florida to address his ongoing issues. The young superstar has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after he decided to brandish a gun during an IG Live stream. At this point, it appears that both Morant’s camp and the Grizzlies are focused solely on getting this young man back on track.

Unfortunately, it seems that basketball has now taken a back seat as Morant deals with his deep personal issues. As a matter of fact, ESPN’s NBA guru Marc J. Spears seriously suspects that Ja could be done for the season for Memphis:

“I think there’s a lot going on,” Spears said on a recent episode of Brian Windhorst’s Hoop Collective podcast. “My prayers to him, that he figures it out. There’s things I’m hearing that I’d rather probably not say on this podcast, but I hope he’s taking care of himself. I’m not really worried about the basketball part for him right now. I’m worried about the human part. … My guess now is — not that you’d bet on this — that he doesn’t play the rest of the season as he takes care of himself.”

Wow. We all know how serious Ja Morant’s current predicament is, but perhaps very few of us actually realized that it was this grave. Spears, who was talking in a very somber tone, is clearly worried about the Grizzlies superstar’s current standing — and he’s not even talking about Morant’s basketball. As Spears implied, he seems to have heard some very disturbing information about Ja’s current predicament — things that the ESPN broadcaster isn’t even comfortable disclosing publicly.

This is some pretty sobering news. While most of us are concerned about when Ja Morant will be able to return to the team, it appears that we should all actually be more concerned with how he is able to get his life back on track amid this truly troubling episode.