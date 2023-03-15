A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The entire basketball world has been talking about Ja Morant and his recent gun scandal over the past couple of weeks. At this point, it’s time for the Memphis Grizzlies superstar to finally break his silence on a controversy that has absolutely rocked the NBA.

Morant sat down with ESPN broadcaster and former NBA star Jalen Rose in what appears to be a tell-all interview that is set to air later tonight. In a brief clip from the sit-down, however, Morant revealed that the gun he decided to brandish on an IG Live stream actually wasn’t his:

“The gun wasn’t mine,” Morant said. “It’s not who I am. I don’t condone in any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I’ve made a bad mistake.”

The fact that the gun wasn’t his actually has some major implications on this entire issue. If it was his, it means that Morant likely carried the weapon aboard the team plane when they flew to Denver to battle the Nuggets. This is a clear violation of league protocol, which according to reports, could result in a 50-game suspension by the NBA.

However, with regard to his decision to so irresponsibly show off the weapon on social media, the fact that it isn’t his own isn’t actually much of an excuse. In fact, there is absolutely no excuse for his actions. Ja Morant appears to have come to terms with this fact, and he is now taking full responsibility for his terrible decision.