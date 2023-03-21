Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Memphis Grizzlies have sustained the absence of Ja Morant and remain the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. With Morant’s suspension over, his return to the court is approaching soon, and head coach Taylor Jenkins gave another update on his return, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

“Taylor Jenkins tells reporters the Grizzlies anticipate Ja Morant playing tomorrow night against Houston. Morant has described his status for Wednesday as “up in the air.”

Ja Morant has been out since the incident at the club in Denver, and he served his suspension and is now ready to return to the court. However, Morant himself said his status is “up in the air” for the game on Wednesday.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In his absence, the Grizzlies have gone 6-3 and Memphis sits 3.5 games back of the Denver Nuggets for the top spot in the Western Conference. With the regular season approaching the final stretch, it is important for them to hold to a top spot and have home-court advantage, and imperative that Morant get back into the rhythm of playing basketball at game speed.

The Grizzlies play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night in the first of a two-game set, then they face the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic before two games against the Los Angeles Clippers to finish the month of March.

It will be interesting to see how Ja Morant plays after everything that unfolded, but the Grizzlies and the fans have to be ecstatic to see their best player return to the court.