Ja Morant is REALLY back!

Talk about a perfect comeback. When it looked like the New Orleans Pelicans were about to spoil his return from a 25-game suspension, Ja Morant took matters into his own hands to deliver the Memphis Grizzlies to victory.

Morant won Tuesday night's game for the Grizzlies, aggressively attacking the basket to drain the game-winner and break the 113-113 deadlock. Making things even better, it actually capped off a 24-point comeback for Memphis after New Orleans staged an insane run in the second quarter to end the half, 60-41.

JA MORANT FOR THE WIN 🚨 GRIZZLIES DEFEAT THE PELICANS IN A THRILLER!pic.twitter.com/QIXYqG5UxD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

Naturally, all of Memphis was hyped over the win. The Grizzlies have struggled without Ja Morant at the start of the season, limping to just six wins in the 25 games he was out. They even entered the Tuesday night contest riding a five-game losing streak.

Many had hoped that Morant's return would be the catalyst they need to turn the season around in hopes of competing for a playoff spot. And by the looks of it, they are right to believe that. Morant just gave them a reason to hope agai.

Here are some of the best reactions to Morant's epic game-winner:

Grizzlies: “We need you to hit a game winner in your first game back” Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/WEyZVCFnMp — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 20, 2023

Ja Morant is playing basketball again. Life is good. pic.twitter.com/tFxjlO3pq3 — Baked Lakers Fan (@SerArryk93) December 20, 2023

JA FUCKING MORANT🔥🔥 LETS GET THIS SEASON STARTED ALREADY pic.twitter.com/pGB05wUyZf — IDOLB4gods📸 (@Uncledrums) December 20, 2023

Ja “shoot em” Morant pic.twitter.com/FOX1TraJhp — scroll the meme vids In my media (@Nick_Tweetz) December 20, 2023

Ja Morant really hit a game winner on his first game back after 8 Months!🤯😱🥶 pic.twitter.com/DznP1eXGib — The Run USA (@PodcastTheRun) December 20, 2023

Morant finished the game with 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while also tallying two steals and a block. He got off to a slow start and made just seven points in the first half. But the superstar guard showed that how you started doesn't matter as long as you finish it well. And that, he did.

The Grizzlies have plenty of work to do if they want to return to relevance, but with Morant back, all of Memphis can dream once again.