NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he would wait until the end of the NBA Finals to announce Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's suspension for a second gun incident this season. Friday, one day after the Denver Nuggets' NBA championship parade, the league announced Morant is suspended for the first 25 games for the 2023-24 season due to “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Ja Morant seemed to receive more serious punishment after he was suspended for eight games in March for holding a gun at a Denver nightclub. In May, Morant was caught with a weapon while in a friend's car on Instagram Live, “despite having made commitments to the NBA” and “public statements that he would not repeat the conduct for which he was previously disciplined,” a statement read.

Fans went to Twitter to react to Ja Morant's second suspension. Many felt he was likely to receive more punishment.

Lmao a week ago Stephen A was going on saying the nba was scared he was gonna die. Slight smack on the wrist 😂 https://t.co/GBQqmHERTe — SM (@realmcfly25) June 16, 2023

25 games, what a joke! Should be an indefinite suspension that is no less than the entirety of next season. https://t.co/zpAjRSe90U — Anthony M. Johnson (@Real_AJohnson) June 16, 2023

That’s it?!?! Silver could have just said this from the jump lol https://t.co/HbhcYOcAL2 — Golden Child (@_BuddyLove07) June 16, 2023

Ja Morant after he got off the phone with Adam Silver: pic.twitter.com/IMjgTuPyej https://t.co/LAbROJbkEB — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) June 16, 2023

Adam Silver was on tv talking like Ja was getting the death penalty man lmaoooo https://t.co/EozUy6EOLC — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) June 16, 2023

100% thought it was going to be more than 25 games with all the chatter leading up to this, but still a significant suspension regardless. Very curious if this changes how the Grizzlies approach this offseason. https://t.co/IEV21Kqybh — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) June 16, 2023

The NBA also said in its statement Morant will be “ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities, including preseason games,” during his suspension. The release also said Morant will have to meet certain conditions, including a “program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

Here is what Silver said in the release:

“Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games…The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning.

“For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time.”