The Memphis Grizzlies have shot up in the Western Conference standings to the No. 2 spot as they prepare to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Sunday. The Grizzlies have been without rookie center Zach Edey who has been dealing with an ankle injury and he is once again on the team's injury report.

But their might be reason for optimism for the Grizzlies in terms of the Zach Edey injury as they prepare to face the Lakers. Edey has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game rather than being immediately ruled out, as per Law Murray of The Athletic.

Edey has been sidelined for the past 11 games after suffering the ankle injury against the Denver Nuggets back on Nov. 17. Before the injury, Edey was on track to be one of the more impressive rookies of this season.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Edey stepped in as the Grizzlies' starting center from the get-go. He ultimately moved to the bench after nine games, but still was making a major impact.

Prior to the injury, Edey had suited up in 14 games for the Grizzlies at a little over 20 minutes per game. He had been averaging 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 61 percent shooting from the field, 60 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Before he was sidelined, Edey had put up games of 14 points, 12 points, 12 points and 14 points respectively. One of the biggest revelations of Edey's game from college to the NBA has been his willingness and ability to shoot and make three-point shots.

Ahead of the NBA Draft, there were questions surrounding Edey from outside sources about how his game would translate to the NBA as a more traditional big man. But he has since answered those questions just fine.