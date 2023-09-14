The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA season as he serves his suspension for an off the court incident where he flashed a gun on a social media live stream. It was the second incident during which Morant flashed a gun on social media, the first of which he was suspended for eight games by the NBA. The Grizzlies finished with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference but Morant suffered a hand injury during their first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Although Morant will not make his 2023-24 season debut for a while, he recently dropped a new video showcasing his offseason regimen as he prepares to return to the court.

“Rebirth.” Ja Morant putting in work on and off the court 💪 (via @shotbynie)pic.twitter.com/DPWUD8IqtV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2023

Ja Morant has become one of the most electrifying players in the NBA and one of the league's top point guards. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant is a two-time NBA All-Star. The Grizzlies brought in Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose to help mitigate Ja Morant's suspension, but they'll need their star guard if they wish to continue their ascent into championship contenders.

This past season, Morant averaged 26.2 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 46.6 percent shooting from the field, 30.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Grizzlies suffered season-ending injuries to Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke leaving them severely depleted for the playoffs. Despite having homecourt advantage, the Grizzlies lost to the No. 7 seed Lakers in six games.