The biggest storyline facing the Memphis Grizzlies heading into the 2023-24 season is the suspension of Ja Morant. After a video surfaced of him flashing a gun on camera after he was already disciplined by the NBA for a similar incident, the league decided to suspend him for the first 25 games of the upcoming season. The biggest challenge for the Grizzlies in the meantime will be staying afloat until Ja Morant returns from his suspension. At the recent Up Next Elite basketball camp, Morant's father Tee made an appearance where he shed some light about Ja's suspension with the kids who attended the camp.

“My son didn’t get in trouble cause of people around him, he got in trouble because of his decisions.” Ja Morant’s father Tee took some time to attend the ‘Up Next Elite Camp’ in New Orleans and teach the kids some valuable lessons 👏 (via @relmyers)pic.twitter.com/tMLhnzWVGS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 19, 2023

“Make sure that anytime you are anywhere, you know the capabilities of everybody around you,” Tee Morant said. “He didn't get in trouble for the people around him, he got in trouble for his decisions. So always be mindful of every decision you make, because it can pretty much take over you, it can consume you and make you think who you're not. . .Anytime you're anywhere, just think that everything is looking at you, everything is magnified. The smallest thing you can do can make the biggest difference in life.”

Amid his recent decisions, Ja Morant has emerged as one of the NBA's most explosive and electrifying guards during his time with the Grizzlies. A two-time NBA All-Star, Morant holds career averages of 22.4 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 47.2 percent shooting from the field, 32.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.