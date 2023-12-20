Lakers star LeBron James was hyped up for Ja Morant's triumphant return for the Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies have suffered to begin the year amid Ja Morant's 25-game suspension; entering their Tuesday night battle against the New Orleans Pelicans in Morant's return, the Grizzlies have gone 6-19, a far-cry from their performance level with their star point guard on the roster over the past two seasons. But everyone knew, including LeBron James, how big of a deal it is for Morant to return to the hardwood having overcome whatever it was he dealt with during a tumultuous 2022-23 campaign.

And there was no better way for Morant to mark his return that with some clutch heroics to recapture the league by storm. With the game against the Pelicans tied at 113, the Grizzlies star took on Herb Jones, one of the best defenders in the NBA, in isolation. Morant, however, was too quick for Jones, with the star point guard shaking him off with a nice spin move and then nestling in a floater at the buzzer to win the game.

Given how much controversy Ja Morant has found himself in over the past 12 months or so, this is nothing short of a spectacular feat for the Grizzlies star, who remains on top of his game even after missing a considerable period of time. LeBron James was clearly impressed that it took no time at all for Morant to return to superstar ways.

“1️⃣2️⃣!!!! That’s All 😤😤😤😤,” James wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

If there's anyone who has Ja Morant's greatness fresh in his memory, it's LeBron James. After all, it was the Los Angeles Lakers that last faced Morant before his return for the Grizzlies on Tuesday night. In a six-game series defeat, the Grizzlies star averaged 24.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, doing his best to overcome a resurgent Lakers team, to no avail.

Now, Morant hasn't skipped a beat; in the 115-113 win over the Pelicans, the Grizzlies star dropped a cool 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, putting Memphis back in the win column in the process against one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Expect there to be more fireworks from Morant moving forward, especially because they're taking on the Indiana Pacers, the owners of the league's worst defense, next.