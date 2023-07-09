It's safe to say Dillon Brooks' Memphis Grizzlies exit is quite bittersweet for Ja Morant. On one hand, he's happy his former teammate gets paid. On the other, he's sad one of their best contributors over the past few years is leaving the team and joining the Houston Rockets.

Brooks agreed to a four-year deal with the Rockets that could reportedly be worth up to $90 million. Houston acquired him via a five-team sign-and-trade, with Memphis getting Josh Christopher from H-Town in return.

After the Grizzlies shared a farewell and appreciation message for Brooks, Morant retweeted the post and captioned it with three emojis: a pleading face, blue heart and infinity sign. He's clearly feeling down with Brooks leaving, but Morant assured his teammate that they will remain friends and the love will always be there.

Dillon Brooks wasn't expected to remain in Memphis since the start of their offseason. After all, following the Grizzlies' 2023 playoffs exit, it was said that the team wouldn't keep him under any circumstances because of his asking price. Brooks reportedly wanted a deal that would pay him around $25 million annually. The 27-year-old got close to that desired money with his Rockets deal that will pay him a little over $20 million per year.

Still, it hurts the Grizzlies a little bit to lose Brooks, who averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. While the attention he brought to the team had been detrimental at times, there's no denying that he also gave Memphis some much-needed swag.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will definitely miss that.