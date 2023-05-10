A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The league announced on Wednesday all 15 All-NBA selections for the 2022-23 season. One of the biggest snubs on the three teams is Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant, who is now facing a significant financial downturn following his inability to activate the All-NBA clause in his contract. This comes out to a whopping $39 million loss for Morant after he was unable to make the All-NBA team this season.

Morant has an All-NBA clause in his current deal wherein he will be eligible for a $233 million supermax extension if he is named in an All-NBA squad this season. However, given that he failed to do so, Ja will need to “settle” for $194 million for five years.

Unfortunately for Ja, the mean streets of Twitter weren’t exactly feeling sorry for him amid this unfortunate development. The keyboard warriors showed no mercy:

BRO GOING TO CHINA 😭 — ❆ (@TraesMuse) May 10, 2023

All because he wanted to be a fake gangster — 🌟 (@ggkawhi) May 10, 2023

Ja’s going to take it out on the neighborhood kid and it’s going to be hilariously pathetic — Dr. Stanley Goodspeed, Ph.D (@SaviorOfSanFran) May 10, 2023

Flashing that gun cost him $39M! Smh. — David Weiner (@BimaThug) May 10, 2023

There are also more than a few folks out there who feel that Ja was robbed of a spot in the All-NBA squads, but most of the reactions were similar to the ones above. There were a lot of references to his gun scandal earlier this season, which lead to a relatively lengthy team-imposed suspension. It was a life-changing and potentially career-shifting turn of events for the young superstar, and there’s no denying that it had some sort of impact on his All-NBA snub.

For what it’s worth, Ja Morant also played just 61 games this season. Injuries stood in the way of the 23-year-old making his case for an All-NBA selection, and surely, this was a factor in the same as well. Based on a new NBA rule that will be implemented starting next season, players will need to play a minimum of 65 games to be eligible for the league’s major awards, which also includes the All-NBA teams. Perhaps the implementation of this new rule came a year early for Ja?