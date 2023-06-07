Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been on the headlines once again after it was rumored that the firearm he flashed in his recent IG Live scandal was a “toy gun.” However, NBA fans are not buying it.

For those who missed it, a rumor recently emerged claiming that Morant's camp argued with Commissioner Adam Silver to prove that the superstar guard actually had a “toy gun” in his latest gun issue, per Claudia Jordan of The Breakfast Club. Apparently, the alleged toy gun came from Morant's relative sitting on the backseat of the car where they made the IG Live. Unfortunately, it reportedly didn't do anything and that Silver and co. have decided to give the Grizzlies youngster a 30-game suspension.

🚨 #RumorReport: @claudiajordan brings the piping 🥵 tea! #JaMorant was allegedly seen with a gun in a live but it was a fake according to sources! Tap in 🔊 #TheBreakfastClubBET

Follow @breakfastclubam 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ciuAXPyJO1 — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) June 5, 2023

With the video going viral, several NBA fans couldn't help but chime in on the issue. A lot of people called cap on the talks, with many criticizing Ja Morant and his team for the lame excuse.

“Ja Morant's PR people couldn't come up with a better excuse than ‘it was a toy gun'?!” one commenter said.

Another Twitter user said, “Ja Morant has some stupid people around him. A toy gun?!? Come on B!!!”

“Morant's camp claiming the gun was a toy gun reeks of desperation. What an unserious group of people,” a third critic shared.

Here are more reactions to the Morant toy gun issue:

Hearing Ja Morant claim it wasn’t a real gun, that he was in fact “dancing with a toy gun”. pic.twitter.com/ttUIeAoiXG — Alfred Guerrero (@BakedAls) June 7, 2023

Ja Morant needs to learn the hard way. If it was in fact a toy gun…that is actually WORSE in my opinion. Because WHY?!? I’m disappointed and over it. pic.twitter.com/OmiKPl7BQn — liv (@livmoods) June 6, 2023

*Ja morant pulls out toy gun*

Me hooping down the street: pic.twitter.com/q4bVfrurUS — NBA MEMES (@tatumsruffles) June 6, 2023

It remains to be seen what the NBA will really do with Ja Morant's case. However, as Adam Silver said recently, they will announce their findings on the matter and decision when the NBA Finals is over.