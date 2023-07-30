The Memphis Grizzlies have become an afterthought heading into the 2023 free agency period in large part because of Ja Morant's suspension. Morant, Jaren Jackson, Jr. and the Grizzlies have quietly maintained their standing as a dark horse contender, thanks to the addition of Marcus Smart and others.

The Grizzlies still have one major free agent hole that they need to fill this offseason. Even with a roster that still doesn't feel 100% complete, Jackson, Jr. is sending a warning to the rest of the NBA, centered around his superstar teammate.

He has reportedly been in touch with Morant and expects the same level of play when he returns in 2023.

“That’s 12,” Jackson said according to the Commercial Appeal newspaper of Memphis. “He’s going to be the same always, and he’s going to run the league when he gets back.”

Morant was suspended 25 games by Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA because of his decision to flash a gun in a live social media post. Critics have said the suspension is too long. Morant, meanwhile, seems ready to turn it into a net positive, if Jackson, Jr.'s comments are any indication.

The Grizzlies' defensive ace Jackson, Jr. seems equally excited about the addition of Smart, the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and an NBA Finals participant with his former team the Boston Celtics.

“That doesn’t happen pretty often or ever,” he said, referring to himself, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, and new Grizzlies teammate Smart being on the same team together. “I just know what he brings to Boston. I’ve seen it before I was in the league and it’s crazy.”

The Grizzlies star and former Murray State Racer Morant also received some words of advice from Zach Randolph, one of the franchise's top all-time players. Morant's close friend was recently arrested as part of a case involving an assault lawsuit.