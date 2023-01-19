The Memphis Grizzlies can’t stop winning games. They have managed to extend their undefeated streak to 11 games after taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers at home Wednesday night to the tune of a 115-114 score. The backcourt tandem of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane led the way for the Grizzlies, but let Jaren Jackson Jr. be the first one to tell you that the success his team is having is also largely because of the excellent play of Steven Adams, who can influence games in favor of Memphis without scoring the ball.

“He’s the best screener in NBA history and probably the best offensive rebounder ever. When you do those things, it just saves us time and time again,” Jackson said of Adams’ non-scoring abilities that greatly help the Grizzlies, per Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.

There aren’t a lot of players in the NBA today — or even in the past — who can set a crispier and sturdier screen than Adams. He’s perfect for a team like the Grizzlies, whose offense is driven mostly by a guard that loves attacking lanes and finding his way to the basket. So far this season, Adams is No. 1 in the entire NBA in screen assists. He’s also right up there in terms of offensive loose balls recovered.

Morant scored 24 points against the Cavs, while Bane had 25. Adams was not too shabby himself offensively, as he scored 13 points to go with 10 rebounds, and four assists in 33 minutes of action.

The Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Lakers next in La La Land this coming Friday.