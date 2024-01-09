It's shaping up to be a lost season for the Memphis Grizzlies. They started the season 6-19 amid Ja Morant's suspension, and now that they're headed back to winning ways, they were hit with the unfortunate news that Morant would have to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum. Now, further compounding matters for the Grizzlies is the fact that Jaren Jackson Jr. might be in danger of missing their Tuesday night battle against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. injury status vs. Mavs

Jaren Jackson Jr. has played in all of the Grizzlies' 36 games thus far this season, but there's a chance that he ends up being an absentee for when they visit the Mavs on Tuesday night. According to the latest injury report submitted by the team to the league, Jackson is currently listed as “questionable” to play due to a knee contusion.

Now, there were no signs that Jackson took a significant hit to his knee during the Grizzlies' most recent win, a huge triumph over the Phoenix Suns despite already being without Ja Morant. Jackson played 32 minutes during that game, including the entire fourth quarter in which Memphis mounted a comeback from 11 points down to win by six, 121-115.

During that contest, Jaren Jackson Jr. excelled as the Grizzlies' primary scoring option. He took 20 shots, and made 11 of them, finishing with a game-high 28 points while dominating the Suns on the interior on both ends of the floor.

With Ja Morant out for the rest of the season, Jackson will have to continue his offensive emergence as of late. He has scored over 24 points for his past three games, including an impressive 31 points during their huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Jackson scored 41 points against the Mavs during their most recent matchup, although he put up a stinker during their first matchup, scoring just four points in nearly 14 minutes of action. What version of the Grizzlies star would show up if he does play against them later tonight, knee contusion notwithstanding?