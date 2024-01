After a standout career in the NBA, Grizzlies legend Marc Gasol is ready to hang up his shoes.

Over 14 years, Marc Gasol crafted his NBA legacy. He certainly became a legend with the Memphis Grizzlies after spending 11 years in the organization. But after countless wins and numerous accolades, Gasol is ready to hang up his shoes.

Gasol officially announced his retirement on Wednesday, via Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian. The Grizzlies plan to retire his jersey.

This is a developing story with more information to come.