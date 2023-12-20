Marcus Smart is set to return for the Memphis Grizzlies in one of the next two games after Ja Morant returned on Tuesday.

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly going to get guard Marcus Smart back in the lineup either on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers or on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Marcus Smart has been out for the Grizzlies since Nov. 14 due to a foot sprain. After Ja Morant's triumphant return against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, in which he scored 34 points and hit a buzzer beater for a 115-113 win, getting Smart back in the fold will be huge for a Memphis team that is trying to climb out of a really big hole.

The Grizzlies are currently 7-19 after the win against the Pelicans, and they are hoping to carry some momentum into the games against the Pacers and Hawks, with hopefully Smart back in the lineup at some point. He was a key addition this offseason in a trade with the Boston Celtics.

Ja Morant and Marcus Smart will be on the court together soon

Memphis has been decimated by injuries so far this season, which did not help the team in dealing with the absence of Ja Morant.

After a wildly successful regular season in 2022-2023, the Grizzlies disappointingly lost in the playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers. After the disappointing exit, Memphis was hoping to bounce back and put together another strong regular season. To this point that has not happened, and there are many factors at play.

Now, Memphis will try to climb back into the conversation in the western conference and at least sneak into a play-in spot. With Smart back soon, that becomes a more achievable goal.