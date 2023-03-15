Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley thinks bad parenting and the current rap culture are the biggest reasons for Ja Morant’s recent problems.

Morant remains out for the Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to work on himself following the string of controversies he found himself in. To recall, Morant has been in hot water after he was seen showing off a gun during an IG Live while he was in a Denver nightclub, and it only got worse when photos of him with a stripper from the said nightclub got leaked. The youngster has also been accused of assaulting a teenager during her little sister’s volleyball game.

The Grizzlies guard has since entered a counseling program in Florida as he works his way back to the NBA. And while he has been on the receiving end of massive criticisms for his actions, some couldn’t help but wonder where he went wrong.

And so when asked to comment about Morant’s situation during an interview on Barstool Rundown, Beverley didn’t hold back as he shared his two cents on the matter. Aside from parenting, Pat Bev thinks the current rap culture where artists keep showing off guns and acting like thugs greatly influence Morant and many of the younger generation today.

“Lost his mind …. Parenting, parenting,” Beverley said on Morant’s issue, per Outkick. “I think music has a lot to do with this now. You know, especially with this culture. Everyone holding a gun in the video is okay. You know, bling on your teeth is okay. Pants half down your ass, that’s okay. So, that’s like okay now. Back in the day there was a motherf**ker on the beach in a silk shirt talking about some ‘Yeah, baby, let’s party like we’re in the 80s.’ Everybody had on sick shirts and everybody was dressed the same.

In a big callback to the 1990s when parents kept reminding their children about what they are listening to, Beverley added: “It’s just a product of what we listen to. The culture now is ‘shoot them up, bang, bang, shoot them up, bend you over, I got this amount of money, I’m on private jets, that that that.’ That’s what the younger generation is. Sadly to say it shouldn’t be based on our music, but it is mostly based on what we listen to and that’s how it is.”

Patrick Beverley has been supportive of Ja Morant ever since the gun scandal and all other issues related to him started, and clearly, he’s trying to make sense on what led to all the controversies he’s involved in.

Hopefully, though, Morant gets back better from this latest ordeal. Aside from Beverley, Paul George has also shown his support for Morant and even advised the Grizzlies superstar to cut off some people from his life.

It remains to be seen when Morant will return, but the Grizzlies are letting him take his time until he feels he’s ready.