Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George showed his love and support for Ja Morant as the Memphis Grizzlies star continues to navigate through the controversy he found himself in.

Morant remains out indefinitely for the Grizzlies after his IG Live gun incident, during which he was seen showing off a gun while he was in a Denver nightclub. Making matters worse, Morant’s photos from his time in the nightclub were leaked, showing him with a stripper while the room was filled with money. The Grizzlies youngster has since landed in more hot water with accusations that he assaulted another teen.

Amid the controversy, however, George made sure to let Morant know that he still has his back and he supports him in his healing process. Furthermore, the Clippers leader gave the Grizzlies’ best player some words of encouragement and advice to help him as he tries to move on from the fiasco.

“One thing I don’t want him to be is not himself. We got to respect who he is as a person, so I don’t want him to now shape to be someone that he’s not just because the microscope is on him,” George shared in his “Podcast P” show.

“He’s gonna have to cut ties with some people. I think as a young kid that’s maturing, growing up and becoming a man, you’ll realize some people are good for you and some people aren’t. And that’s a part of life. No love lost. It’s part of maturation as a man, like you wanna grow. The plan is to always grow, and so I think he’s going through that phase and understanding that like, ‘I can’t have the influence that I have around because I’m someone that’s putting the influence on the next generation.’

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“But it’s love here kid. We stand behind you, on your future.”

Keep your head up youngin! https://t.co/i3tyjTbmlT — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) March 14, 2023

Paul George certainly couldn’t have said it any better. Hopefully, Ja Morant sees his message and reflects on it.

Currently, Morant is said to be undergoing counseling in a program in Florida. There is still no timetable for his return, but considering everything has happened, he definitely shouldn’t rush it.