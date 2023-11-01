The Memphis Grizzlies were expected to at least remain afloat, hovering around the .500 mark as they await Ja Morant's return from a 25-game suspension. However, the Grizzlies have had a disastrous start to the 2023-24 season thus far. They have gone winless in four tries, including a defeat to the moribund Washington Wizards. Simply put, the Grizzlies have fallen way short of expectations, even if it is still too early in the season.

Nevertheless, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins is taking accountability as he hopes to nip their problems in the bud before it becomes something that the team can't deal with as the season progresses.

“I’ll be better,” Jenkins said, per Michael Wallace of Grind City Media.

Of course, the players must be better as well, although that improvement should come as the season progresses and their important players come back from injury or, in Ja Morant's case, suspension. At the moment, the Grizzlies are trudging along without Santi Aldama, a budding do-it-all scorer at the power forward position, and Luke Kennard, one of the best pure sharpshooters in the NBA today.

Nevertheless, for Taylor Jenkins, his goal is to come up with a scheme that maximizes the personnel available at the Grizzlies' disposal, all the while designing a defensive setup that puts his players in the best position to succeed.

But at this point in the season, there surely is nowhere else for the Grizzlies to go but up given how terribly they've begun their 2023-24 season. And their ascent starts with, perhaps, getting a win on the road over the Utah Jazz tomorrow night at 9:00 PM E.T.