The Memphis Grizzlies got called out publically by head coach Taylor Jenkins after a 126-123 meltdown at home against the Chicago Bulls. Ja Morant (thigh) watched from the sidelines as Desmond Bane's desperation three-pointer clanged off the rim in the final seconds. A frustrated FedEx forum crowd filed out wondering just how exactly a 20-point lead wound up going so wrong. Jenkins knew exactly what to focus on though, and it had nothing to do with a lack of minutes from the team's All-Stars.

Memphis may have gotten credit for more rebounds (60 to 50) on the stat sheet but Chicago came down with the ones that mattered late in the game. Morant cannot save the Grizzlies on offense if the team fails to clear the boards. Jenkins knows the 2-2 record to start the season will not get much better when getting beat at the fundamentals when the game is on the line.

“We have got to get better with the rebounding, especially late,” Jenkins told ClutchPoints. “They get that one (offensive rebound) after we get a big stop. We had an opportunity there down three but then we ended up having to foul. It became a free throw game from there.”

Expand Tweet

The Grizzlies let off the gas and the coach's actions suggest he saw it coming. Jenkins was spotted almost screaming into Sanit Aldama's ear specifically going into the tunnel at halftime.

“Just challenging Santi defensively, that was it,” Jenkins stated. “Challenging our group at halftime.”

Well, it was a challenge not accepted apparently. Aldama had 10 rebounds in the first quarter but finished with 13 total. One rebound per quarter is nowhere near good enough to compete on a night-in, night-out basis.

Grizzlies giving Santi Aldama room to grow

One of the biggest challenges for the coaching staff is reintegrating everyone into a cohesive unit. Injuries derailed last season and have already started to be a daily worry before Halloween. Getting Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane on the same page is one priority. Making room for an emerging star in Aldama is a completely different kind of headache for Jenkins.

It's what The Wire called a good problem. Aldama is averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and a block in 29 minutes per game. The Spanish star is still adjusting to having a bigger role on the offensive end though, which can sometimes come at a cost on defense. The 23-year-old seven-foot sensation kept things simple when addressing another blown 20-point lead with ClutchPoints.

“We've always taken pride in our defense,” Aldama boasted. “That has been the way to go for us. With all of the new offensive stuff, to be great for (the Grizzlies) I have to maintain our defense. We always talk about how our defense helps our offense. For our offense to work, we've got to guard and that's our number one focus.”

Aldama felt some of those 10 first-quarter rebounds were a bit lucky, leading to a fluke stat line of sorts.

“I was going after them but definitely a bit of luck there,” Aldama admitted. “I was going hard to get us extra possessions but we've got to do it all game long.”

Next up is a back-to-back set against the Brooklyn Nets (October 30) followed by the Milwaukee Bucks on Halloween Night. Both of those opponents rebound better than the Grizzlies. This will be a trend Jenkins and the Grizzlies have got to keep tabs on all season, even with rookie big man Zach Edey on the roster.

As for Aldama's take on the tunnel talk?

Expand Tweet

“(Jenkins) was just holding me accountable,” admitted Aldama. “Josh Giddey had a couple of drives where I should have been there. He was driving all game long. We were getting into rotations but to be straight up honest about it I just have to be better. We who are on the floor have to find a way to knock somebody out and play basketball.”