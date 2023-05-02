There are quite a few people who might only think of Ja Morant when talking about the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, another reason the Grizzlies are so dominant is that they have multiple players that can impact the game at a major level.

Jaren Jackson Jr., the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, and Desmond Bane are the most notable. Terrorizing opposing teams from beyond the arc and inside the restricted area, JJJ and Bane are integral to the success of this Memphis team moving forward.

Just a rung beneath them in importance have been Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams, frontcourt pieces whose toughness have helped them be an upper echelon defensive team.

Yet, backup point guard Tyus Jones is arguably as important as both of them now.

That’s not only because Ja Morant’s durability is a bit questionable, with the star guard suffering untimely injuries in back-to-back seasons. It’s also because Jones, a quality facilitator and defender, consistently steps his game up when Morant goes out.

In fact, in 22 games as a starter this season, Jones averaged 16.4 points, 8.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from 3-point range.

That said — with just one season remaining on his contract and coming off of his best season at 26-years-old — the Grizzlies have a major decision about Jones’ future with the franchise.

1 player Grizzlies must trade in 2023 NBA offseason

The Memphis Grizzlies would be making a sensible decision if they traded Tyus Jones this offseason.

The primary reason why is simply because his value may never be higher. However, continuity and chemistry are important for championship-caliber teams, so they could also re-sign Jones as a high-quality backup.

After all, having an insurance policy for Morant in addition to a player that can control the flow of the game when he sits is pretty valuable.

That said, 2019 first round pick Brandon Clarke is the player that the Grizzlies must trade this offseason.

Why the Grizzlies must trade Brandon Clarke

One of the main reasons that the Memphis Grizzlies should feel comfortable trading Brandon Clarke is their depth at forward. Frankly, with so many options it might be inevitable.

22-year-old Santi Aldama, a 2021 first round pick, has been an impactful player for the Grizzlies in a stretch-four role.

22-year-old David Roddy, a 2022 first round pick, played in 70 games last season and averaged 18.0 minutes per contest. A relatively unique player with his build and skillset, Roddy has a chance to improve upon impressive flashes in his rookie season.

Fan favorite Kenneth Lofton Jr., who would have to be re-signed by Memphis, can’t be discounted either.

Last but perhaps not least there’s Xavier Tillman, who was heavily relied against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs and will be a restricted free agent next summer.

Clarke is a high-energy player and relatively fluid athlete that makes an impact inside the paint with his big body. However, not only is this something that can be said about multiple forward that the Grizzlies have brought in but prioritizing a player that can’t be relied on to stay on the floor isn’t ideal for their on-court chemistry.

Especially when the NBA Playoffs roll around and they have to find ways to excel without those players, as they did against the Los Angeles Lakers last month.

That said, while Clarke is making a reasonable annual salary of $12.5 million in each of the next four seasons, he’s going to be coming off of a season-ending Achilles injury.

On the one hand, this means that his trade value will take a major hit. On the other hand, it may never get better.

The organization would hope Clarke could fetch Memphis a seasoned wing defender that can replace Dillon Brooks. However, they’re more likely to receive a couple of second-round picks for him instead.

Frankly, that may not sound like much. Nonetheless, many former second-round picks have made outsized impacts for their teams.

The Grizzlies will have to hope they hit on the ones they get in return for him.