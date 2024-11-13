ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies for a fun matchup on Wednesday night! It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Lakers prediction and pick.

This has turned into one of the better rivalries in the NBA. This type of matchup has forced celebrities to attend, not that they don't in LA anyway. A few years ago, Shannon Sharpe got into it with damn near the entire Grizzlies team. Assuming he's there Wednesday night or not, this game could feature a lot of drama and will be a must-watch on ESPN. However, Ja Morant will be out as he is week-to-week with a hip injury.

Here are the Grizzlies-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Lakers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

Los Angeles Lakers: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned above, Ja Morant will miss this game and so will Vince Williams Jr. Furthermore, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart are both a game-time-decision. The Grizzlies are banged up and things could turn into a disaster without their top backcourt players.

The Grizzlies are 7-4 to begin the season and are coming off a huge win over the Portland Trail Blazers 134-89. Jaren Jackson Jr. led with 20 points and he will be the guy moving forward. Morant, Bane, and Smart did not play in that huge win so the Grizzlies will have experience with the group they have if they are inactive.

Scottie Pippen Jr. is turning into a great player. He had 17 points in the win and shot 6-8 from the floor. He scored 14 against the Lakers earlier this month when the Grizzlies won 131-114.

Another name who played well against the Lakers the last time they faced off was Jaylen Wells. The former Washington State Cougar reached 20 points and shot 71% from beyond the arc. Wells is averaging 11.4 points per game and has turned into a starter with six starts this year.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Since the loss to Memphis last week, the Lakers have won their last two games convincingly. They defeated the Toronto Raptors after a comeback win after they trailed after the first quarter and halftime. Despite winning, the Lakers are now directing their attention to the eye injury of Anthony Davis. He left that game and did not return and is now probable for Wednesday night.

LeBron James scored 39 points in the loss to Memphis as Davis didn't even play in that game. It was not enough as the Grizzlies handled the Lakers. Without Morant, I expect the Lakers to play much better.

Davis is playing like an MVP this year. His health has always held him back. Everyone knows that when Davis is healthy and playing he is one of the top big men in the game. He is currently averaging 31.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 blocks. Pure domination. If Davis is playing in this game then the Lakers should find a way to win in front of their home crowd.

Austin Reaves continues to be one of the best role players in the league. He is a rising star and gives the Lakers more than what meets the eye. He's 48th in the NBA in scoring at 18.7 points per game and also contributes with 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists (29th). His defense is just as good and currently averages 1.4 steals per game.

Final Grizzlies-Lakers Prediction & Pick

I like the Lakers to win this game and cover with Davis likely to play and be at full strength.

Final Grizzlies-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -6.5 (-110)