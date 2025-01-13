ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Memphis Grizzlies will battle the Houston Rockets on Monday. It will be a potential Western Conference playoff preview as we share our NBA odds series and make a Grizzlies-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Rockets lead a head-to-head series 69-47. It will be the third meeting this season between the Grizzlies and Rockets. The Rockets have won both games, beating the Grizzlies 119-115 in Memphis after beating the Grizzlies 128-108 at home. The teams have split the last 10 games. However, the Rockets are 3-2 in the past five games at home against the Grizzlies.

Here are the Grizzlies-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Rockets Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +120

Houston Rockets: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, SCKN, and FDSS

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

Ja Morant is still electrifying and one of the best players in the game as he continues to power the Grizzlies to a bounce-back season. However, it has not been all roses, as the Grizzlies have not beaten the Rockets yet.

The defense has been the main culprit. So far, they have allowed 45 points (recently) and 38 points (on October 25th) in the first quarter of their respective games. The Grizzlies need better defense to win this game, and it's not an impossible task as they come in ranking third in blocked shots.

The Grizzlies must also shoot better from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, they hit just 31.3 percent from the triples last week, which is a dropdown from a team that ranks 10th from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies also hit just 70 percent of their chances from the charity stripe. Sadly, that has been a recurring theme all season, as they come into this game ranked 21st in free-throw shooting percentage. The Grizzlies also were sloppy with the basketball, turning it over 19 times. That is an issue and has been all season, as the Grizzlies rank 29th in turnovers.

Morant played relatively well last week, scoring 27 points while shooting 9 for 22. Yet, he also committed three turnovers. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 21 points while shooting 9 for 15. Likewise, he also committed three turnovers. Desmond Bane finished with 21 points while shooting 8 for 14, but also had four giveaways. Somehow, the other two starters combined for only eight points.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if they can convert in their chances from beyond the arc, with Morant, Bane, and Jackson leading the charge. Then, they must play better defense and not fall into a major hole again.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets have not played since their last game (ironically against the Grizzlies), as the NBA canceled their game against the Atlanta Hawks due to icy conditions. Whether this causes them rust issues is anyone's guess. Regardless, they have beaten the Grizzlies twice this season, and their stars have come to play.

As mentioned, the Rockets recently blasted off the gates with 45 first-quarter points. Amazingly, this fast start allowed them to dictate the pace and put the Grizzlies on their heels. Alperen Sengin was amazing with 32 points while shooting 12 for 20. Likewise, Jalen Green added 27 points while shooting 11 for 21. Fred Van Vleet filled the third option role with 22 points while shooting 8 for 13.

The Rockets won this game despite shooting just 42.7 percent from the floor, including 38.2 percent from beyond the arc. These numbers likely plateaued as the game went on, considering their 45-point outburst in the first quarter. They more than made up for this by accumulating 13 steals, which helped cause 19 turnovers.

The Rockets will cover the spread if they can blast off to another hot start. Then, they must play tight defense and not allow Morant, Jackson, or Bane to take over the game and beat them on the boards.

Final Grizzlies-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are 25-14 against the spread, while the Rockets are 22-15 against the odds. Moreover, the Grizzlies are 11-8 against the spread on the road, while the Rockets are 11-8 against the odds at home. The Grizzlies are 2-4 against the spread when facing the Southwest Division, while the Rockets are 8-1 against the spread when facing the division.

The Grizzlies and Rockets have both had an amazing season and are at the top of the Western Conference. So far, the Rockets have had their number. However, I think the Grizzlies have enough juice to steal one. Moreover, I think they will have the motivation to go into Houston and at least make this game. Expect the Grizzlies to cover the spread as they make the proper adjustments this time.

Final Grizzlies-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies +2.5 (-112)